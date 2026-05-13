Tariff Refunds in Michigan: State helping businesses recoup losses after high court ruling

The Brief Michigan is assisting businesses and employers in the state with applying for refunds tied to Trump's tariffs that were struck down earlier this year. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the president's tariffs were unconstitutional in February. A trade court ordered refunds need to be given to businesses. Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and its licensing department are providing outreach to those who are eligible.



Think your business qualifies for a refund following the striking down of President Donald Trump's tariffs? The state of Michigan is beginning outreach to help apply for refunds.

Both the governor and the licensing department are working to connect Michigan businesses who receive money after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision earlier this year.

Tariff Refunds

The country's high court struck down Trump's tariffs on Feb. 20, ruling the president lacked authority to impose the import tax.

According to Reuters, the first refunds were expected to go out on May 11. The U.S. Court of International Trade announced the order in late April. The government collected more than $130 billion from tariffs by mid-December.

Calculations from one model estimate $175 billion in refunds could be issued.

Big picture view:

In Michigan, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is encouraging businesses to file for refunds and work with the federal government to recover funds.

It is also beginning outreach to businesses and employers to help them file for refunds.

"This action builds on our other work to lower costs and provide real relief for Michigan families. Whether it’s cutting taxes, lowering everyday costs, or helping businesses get refunds, we’ve got your back," said Whitmer in a statement.

An executive order signed by Whitmer includes a notice being sent out to 540,000 individuals and businesses. Details include accessing a new portal for submitting refund requests.

"LARA is committed to supporting and partnering with Michigan’s business community," said LARA director Marlon I. Brown. "Providing access to timely information and available resources helps entities better understand and navigate the federal refund request process."

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How it works:

The system that will refund tariffs directly to the businesses that paid them is coordinated through Customs and Border Protection.

Companies must submit declarations listing the goods on which they paid the import taxes that were eventually struck down. If CBP approves a claim, it will take 60–90 days for a refund to be issued, the agency told The Associated Press.

To receive refunds, importers have to register for the CPB's electronic payment system.