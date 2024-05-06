Tawas Point Lighthouse reopening after extensive renovations

article

After extensive repairs to the Tawas Point Lighthouse, the historic lighthouse overlooking Lake Huron and Tawas Bay will reopen this week.

Historic architects at WTA Architects in Saginaw led the project, while Mihm Enterprises, Inc., a contracting company from Hamilton that has restored 22 other lighthouses, completed the work.

Restoration work included fixing the deteriorated exterior of the lighthouse tower, the lantern room, and the gallery. Paint colors in the lantern and gallery are now the same color as they were in 1895. Part of the project also included fixing ventilation and moisture issues to help prevent future damage to the lighthouse. The project began in February 2023, and was funded by $455,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Tawas Point Lighthouse Reopening, May 2024Tawas Point Lighthouse Reopening, May 2024 (Matthew Clara/DNR)

"After many years we are so excited to see the tower of Tawas Point Lighthouse return to the gleaming white beacon it was meant to be," said Laurie Perkins, a Michigan History Center site historian for Tawas Point Lighthouse. "The crowning glory of the restoration project is the lantern room where the 1891 fourth order Frensel Lens still resides. As work progressed on the tower, an exciting color palette dating to the turn of the 20th century reappeared, adding even more to the historical authenticity of the lighthouse."

A grand reopening was held last week, on the 147-year anniversary of the light first shining from Tawas Point, and the lighthouse officially opens to the public on Wednesday.

The lighthouse, which is in the Tawas Point State Park, will be open for tours Wednesday through Monday, from noon to 5 p.m. until Oct. 20. Tours cost $5.

Every Tuesday, from June 4 through Aug. 27, the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park will conduct tours by donation from noon to 4 p.m.

"We are grateful for the hard work and immense care that the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park consistently dedicate to this historic site," said Micah Jordan, the Tawas Point State Park supervisor. "As volunteers, they share their time, energy and passion with this site. We appreciate the continued partnership with the friends group and their work for the reopening celebration."