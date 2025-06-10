The Brief A coalition of Michigan education groups wants to raise taxes on the state's richest residents to pay for the state's schools. The Invest in Mi Kids petition must first collect 600,000 signatures to get before voters, but only if approved by the state's canvassing board. It would likely go before voters in the 2026 Midterms.



Tax the rich to pay for schools?

That's the idea behind a potential ballot proposal Michigan voters could vote on in the upcoming midterm election. But an expensive fight lies in the way if it ever reaches that point.

Big picture view:

A coalition of state education advocates want to get a ballot proposal before voters that would ask them to raise taxes on rich people in Michigan to help fund the state's public education system.

The "Invest in MI Kids" proposal would look to raise taxes on earners in the highest tax brackets. The groups behind the petition hope to funnel $1.7 billion into Michigan's public schools.

The language for the proposal needs approval from the State Board of Canvassers before it can start collecting signatures. It will require more than 600,000 residents signing onto the petition before it can be considered by voters.

If the effort clears the necessary bars, it will go on the 2026 midterm ballot - the same election where voters will pick a new governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.

Local perspective:

Rachelle Crow-Hercer, one of the people behind the petition, expects an expensive fight if the proposal is sent to voters.

Polsters who evaluate public opinion in Michigan agree. And while proponents may be able to make a better argument, that just means more money from opponents to keep it from passing, says Steve Mitchell.

"Democrats do very well with the class warfare type-issue like this," he said. "The rich would spend a lot of money to protect the rich."

In asking why the public would support higher taxes for some people, Bernie Porn says it's about people paying their part.

"(It's) because they think they've been getting off without paying their fair share," the pollster said.