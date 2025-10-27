Taylor candidate for city treasurer receives threatening voicemail

The Brief Amira Garza, who is running for Taylor treasurer, has received threatening voicemails. She has filed a police report, hoping to catch whoever is responsible.



A candidate running for office in Taylor finds herself heading to the police before heading to the ballot box after she says someone left hate-filled messages on her phone.

Big picture view:

Two voicemails from an unknown number were recently left on the voicemail of Amira Garza. She is running for city treasurer, and she tells FOX 2 at first the campaign was going great, but all of that changed to fear and sleepless nights after what she says was a hateful attack.

Garza says she also knew that politics had a dark side, as her husband has held many local and state elected positions. But she said the personal attacks aimed at her and her family would not be tolerated.

So she has filed a police report, hoping to catch whoever is responsible, while also continuing her campaign to be elected as city treasurer in Taylor.

"I don’t understand how this hate is still around. Obviously, we see it every day, but the racism, the ugliness of it. I’m running for a position in my city to serve my community, and I just don’t understand how I can receive this hate while trying to do good," said Garza.

FOX 2 did reach out to her opponent, Nicone Dragone, for comment, and he said this.

"If that happened, it's terrible. I hope they filed a police report and whoever did it is caught and punished," said Dragone.

What's next:

Garza did file a police report, and she is now working with the cell phone company to try and trace the number so they can determine the origin of the call.

As for what she plans to do now, she tells FOX 2 her family is first, but she is not giving up on politics.