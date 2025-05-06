Taylor City Council vote deadlocks, leaving controversial towing company in place

The Brief The City of Taylor held a vote regarding its contract with Area Towing, a controversial company among some in the community. The vote resulted in a deadlock among the council members, causing the City to keep Area Towing. Some in the community wanted Taylor to go with a lower bidder instead, due to claims of price gouging and poor service from Area.



Any hopes for a resolution on the Taylor towing contract Tuesday were met with a deadlocked vote, and more of the current company.

Emotions were high during the Taylor City Council meeting with a vote on ending a contract with Area Towing and going with a lower bidder.

The backstory:

The topic has long been a sore point for residents with many complaining about Area Towing's alleged high fees and poor customer treatment, while the City and police have credited the service which has operated for years in Taylor and Downriver.

Some residents took issue with the towing question being a political hot potato, during public comment.

"You think the current vendor is going to quit towing? Not as long as they can make money - this is ridiculous to constantly stall this," said one resident.

Renee Stallions spoke up during public comment to make claims of price-gouging.

"This has got to be a joke, I got a $17,000 bill for what?" she said.

The City has had a contract with Area that has been in place for years.

"Holding us hostage from something in 2016 in not right," said Angie Winton, councilwoman.

During the meeting, the city attorney Ed Plato, laid out an apparent path forward.

"First of all they can rescind the 2016 resolution and that gets us back to square one so we can start over," the attorney said.

When it came time to vote, a deadlock:

Council members Tina Daniels, Lindsey Rose and Jill Brandana voted no.

Council members Charley Johnson, Doug Geiss and Angie Winton votes yes.

Without a majority, the current contract stands. And the frustration was felt by the people in the audience like Stallions.

She says she’s doesnt know why three council members won't go with the lower bid.



"We have to work to make sure they don’t get re-elected," she said.

In 2018 FOX 2 reported on the City of Taylor reviewing the contract with Area Towing. At the time, the deal was restructured to be on a year-by-year basis, to "keep everyone honest" city leaders said.

The other side:

No one from Area Towing was there to speak on the company's behalf, but there was a statement issued online.

It reads in part:

"We stand by the principle that businesses should have a fair opportunity to serve Taylor and we urge the City to conduct a fully transparent and lawful bidding process moving forward."

The Source: Information from the Taylor City Council meeting, previous reports by FOX 2 and a statement by Area Towing was included in this report.



