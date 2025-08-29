Taylor community members in recovery work to make a difference on Overdose Awareness Day

The Brief Friday was National Overdose Awareness Day as people in recovery work to make a difference. Wayne County Community College has transformed into a place of hope and healing, featuring a resource fair, Narcan training, and even a vigil.



Community members and people in recovery are gathering to make a difference as Friday was National Overdose Awareness Day.

Big picture view:

Wayne County Community College has transformed into a place of hope and healing, featuring a resource fair, Narcan training, and even a vigil.

Andrea Hegler says she's been in recovery since June, and it has changed her life. She believes these types of resource fairs are necessary, not just for those in recovery, but for anyone who can help.

"It's a process. One day at a time. I'm learning a lot of things I didn't even look at anymore," said Hegler. "A lot of those things I forgot about. And one of those things is myself. Our community needs this, not just for the community recovering, but as a whole."

Tyrone Garland, who is also in recovery, says he has found himself and is nine months clean.

"Even at my age, it's making me say, okay, I am somebody," said Garland. "I was lost in the streets. I was lost in the sauce for real. It's changed dramatically. I feel good. It's a dramatic change. Anybody that knew me would tell you that."

Dig deeper:

Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network hosted the event. James White says their Narcan training has helped save over 1,700 lives, but the true issue must be tackled proactively.

"We all have to get engaged and involved," said White. "We know people who are battling with substance abuse or substance use disorder, and we have to connect them to services, not embarrassment."