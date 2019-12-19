Taylor man, 63, killed in crash after running red light on Taylor

A 63-year-old man from Taylor died early Wednesday morning when police said he ran through a red light and was t-boned by an SUV that had the right of way.

The intersection of Telegraph and Wick Roads was closed for several hours Wednesday morning as police investigated the crash that happened around 5 a.m.

According to Taylor Police, the unnamed 63-year-old man was driving his Trailblazer east on Wick when he went threw the red light at Telegraph. Police said another Trailblazer going south on Telegraph t-boned him.

The driver of the southbound Trailblazer had minor injuries and is expected to be okay. The driver of the eastbound one, however, was killed in the crash.

Police are not releasing his name but say he is a 63-year-old man from Taylor.

Both Trailblazers went into the median and Telegraph Road was shut down for about three hours during the investigation. Police are looking into whether drugs, alcohol, speed or distracted driving played a role in the crash