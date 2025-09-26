Taylor man charged with unlawful imprisonment, beating of girlfriend

The Brief Bradly Carl Dickens was charged with unlawful imprisonment and assault. The Taylor man allegedly attacked his 62-year-old girlfriend Aug. 30 and was arrested Sept. 23.



A 48-year-old Taylor an is facing unlawful imprisonment and assault charges of his girlfriend.

The backstory:

Bradly Carl Dickens was charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in the attack, which allegedly took place at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 30 when officers were dispatched for an assault and battery call.

Police responded to the area of Beech Daly and Leroy Street to find the victim lying on the ground bleeding with an injury to her head.

The 62-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital by medics for treatment.

Investigators say he assaulted the victim at her residence in the 15200 block of Kerstyn Street, then forced her into his vehicle and drove to the area of Beech Daly and Leroy and continued his attack.

Dickens allegedly struck the woman multiple times in the head with a handgun, before firing it multiple times inside the vehicle.

Police say she got out of the vehicle and Dickens fled from the scene.

Investigators arrested Dickens on September 23.

Bradly Carl Dickens has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with Intent to do great bodily harm, domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and four counts of felony firearm.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



