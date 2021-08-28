Taylor North faces off against Hawaii for spot in Little League World Series championship game

article

Taylor North is on the precipice of a remarkable Little League World Series run after steamrolling through competition over the past week.

Michigan's representative in the tournament dominated in some of its games while showing resolve in nail-biting finishes in other games.

After blowing through Florida 8-0, they needed two wins against Texas to reach the semi-final match against Hawaii.

Hawaii has already beat Taylor North once in a previous match 2-0, which forced an elimination game that Taylor North won 15-6 against Wylie Little League.

Taylor North will be competing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a chance to play in the championship game scheduled for Sunday.

The game will air on ABC.