Taylor police looking for man caught on camera vandalizing high school
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are seeking help to identify a man who was caught on camera vandalizing Taylor High School.
Police shared a video of the man, described as black, aged 20 to 30-years-old wearing blue pants and a blue jacket, who was seen tearing the mailbox off the school, knocking on the door and attempting to break a window. He also threw a flower pot at the building.
Police say they are taking the matter seriously, and believe it is related to a similar incident at Eureka Heights Elementary.
Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor Police at 734-374-1420.