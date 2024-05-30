Taylor police looking for man caught on camera vandalizing high school

article

Taylor police are seeking help to identify a man who was caught on camera vandalizing Taylor High School.

Police shared a video of the man, described as black, aged 20 to 30-years-old wearing blue pants and a blue jacket, who was seen tearing the mailbox off the school, knocking on the door and attempting to break a window. He also threw a flower pot at the building.

Police say they are taking the matter seriously, and believe it is related to a similar incident at Eureka Heights Elementary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor Police at 734-374-1420.