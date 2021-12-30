Taylor police seek missing woman with Alzheimer's who left in sister's vehicle

article

Taylor police are looking for a missing woman who has Alzheimer's and does not have a history of leaving home.

Camile Robinson, 51, was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday. She took her sister's 2016 White GMC Terrain with the license plate #1MDG87, and was last seen headed south on Allen at Sibley in Brownstown Township.

Robinson is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing purple pajama pants and a purple pajama shirt.

Anyone who sees Robinson is asked to call 911 or Taylor police at 734-287-6611.