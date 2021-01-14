Taylor teen Gloria Alvarado found safe after being missing since Nov. 1

Missing Taylor teenager Gloria Alvarado has been found safe, according to police.

Alavarado, 15, has been missing since Nov. 1. That was when her mother went to wake her up for school and couldn't find her. Then she discovered a cut window screen and saw the girl's phone left behind.

There has been no additional information released by investigators where she was found or the circumstances of her disappearance.

Police were called and collected a 14-second video from a neighbor. A car pulled up in front of the Alvarado's home around 1 a.m. November. A second a man got out of the car and the video ends.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information when Taylor police releases more information.