Taylor woman stabbed in the neck allegedly by intoxicated boyfriend

Police say the boyfriend, 65-year-old James Doyle, was allegedly intoxicated when it happened. Doyle is behind bars tonight, facing five charges, including assault with intent to murder.

Officials tell FOX 2 this woman was watching TV when Doyle allegedly came up from behind her and cut her from her earlobe down her neck—a 6-inch cut. We’re told there may have been unreported incidents of domestic violence in the past and possibly an argument before this brutal attack, but ultimately, police are currently unable to answer the question of why.

This all happened on Williams Street here in Taylor around midnight on Tuesday. Police say Doyle was living there with his girlfriend turned victim, and it was she who called 911 immediately after she says Doyle attacked her.

According to officials, when they got to the home, Doyle was gone, and the woman was delirious, having lost a lot of blood at that point.

"There’s no minimizing any kind of crime, especially domestic violence, but once weapons become involved, it just kind of changes the whole circumstances around it," said Taylor Police Lt. John Regan. "She actually pulled through; the doctors did a great job working on her. I believe she went through surgery and is just recovering at a local hospital right now."

Alcohol possibly was a factor in this case. Police are waiting for blood tests to confirm Doyle’s alcohol level at the time.

For now, he's still in custody with a $500,000 bond.

He faces a judge in about a week.