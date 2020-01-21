Teamwork saves Grosse Pointe basketball coach who had cardiac arrest mid-game

article

Basketball is about teamwork. That's exactly what it took to save the life of a Grosse Pointe girls basketball coach who collapsed from cardiac arrest on the court during a game.

Bob Zaranek and Kevin Richards are longtime friends whose lives will be forever connected by teamwork that goes beyond the hardwood. Bob is the freshman girl's coach at Grosse Pointe South and was working at the scorer's table on January 10th for a varsity game.

Just as the second half was about to start, Coach Bob went down hard and cracked his head.

"It just happened, all of a sudden," Coach Bob said. "My eyes went blurry and that's the last thing I remember."

An emergency defibrillator like this one saved Coach Bob's life when he collapsed in the middle of a game in Grosse Pointe.

His heart had stopped and Coach Bob was in cardiac arrest in front of his team.

Advertisement

Tonight on FOX 2 News at 6:30, Amy Lange tells us the team effort to save Coach Bob's life and why it's so deeply personal for one of his longtime friends and fellow coaches. Watch it on FOX 2 at 6:30 or at fox2detroit.com/live.