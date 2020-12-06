Teen, 16, in critical condition after shooting, police investigate to try and figure out what happened

A teen is recovering after a shooting that happened Friday night around 10:00 in the 18900 block of Washburn Street.

Detroit Police say the 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the body. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

As of right now, the circumstances are still being investigated.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

