Teen arrested for connection to deadly shooting near Erebus Haunted House

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities have confirmed that 17-year-old Damon Parker Terrelle has been arrested for his connection to a deadly shooting on Sept. 27, near Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac. 

Police say on that night, Parker shot and killed a 29-year-old man, after the two got into an altercation that stemmed from a line cut. 

The shooting allowed police to place to the following warrants out for Parker’s arrest: 
-    First Degree Murder
-    Felony Firearms
-    Carry a Concealed Weapon. 

On Sunday, Parker was arrested around 5:00 a.m. and taken to the Oakland County Jail. 

Police are not releasing any details on where he was arrested. 

