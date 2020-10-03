Teen arrested for connection to deadly shooting near Erebus Haunted House

Authorities have confirmed that 17-year-old Damon Parker Terrelle has been arrested for his connection to a deadly shooting on Sept. 27, near Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac.

Police say on that night, Parker shot and killed a 29-year-old man, after the two got into an altercation that stemmed from a line cut.

The shooting allowed police to place to the following warrants out for Parker’s arrest:

- First Degree Murder

- Felony Firearms

- Carry a Concealed Weapon.

On Sunday, Parker was arrested around 5:00 a.m. and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Police are not releasing any details on where he was arrested.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.