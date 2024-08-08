Teen charged in Royal Oak dispensary heist, found with $100K worth of pot products

A teen was caught with more than $100,000 worth of marijuana and weed-related products, which police say he got by breaking into a Royal Oak dispensary.

"I think, almost, he was shocked that he got in," said the head of operations at Gatsby Cannabis Co., Brent Hermiz.

The burglary took place just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Hermiz was an hour away when the security system alerted him about an intruder in the dispensary.

"From talking to the police, I don’t think he had any idea what he was even doing," Hermiz told FOX 2.

The teen, who is not old enough to have a license, allegedly drove to the dispensary and used a hammer to bust through a window.

Wearing a hoodie that did not cover his face, he somehow managed to evade the alarm for nearly half an hour.

"He had to go through a bunch of hoops to try and get in," Hermiz said. "And then once he was in, he was in and out through that spot – going to the car, loading, and coming back."

Police said that prior to the break-in, the teen allegedly fled a Royal Oak officer. He is also accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of McLean on July 26.

The stolen merchandise was found while searching the suspect's Royal Oak home on Monday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The stolen marijuana and weed-related products were found by police while searching the 15-year-old's Royal Oak home. (Royal Oak Police Department)

"It's demoralizing a little bit because of all the work we put in on a regular basis to try and keep the place beautiful for the community and all that," Hermiz said.

Gatsby Cannabis Co. has only been open for two months now. A big mess was left behind for them to clean up, and all that product is evidence in a criminal case now.

The 15-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with breaking and entering, and third degree fleeing and eluding. He is currently being held at Children’s Village in Oakland County.

"I’m sad for him, but I don’t feel bad for him," Hermiz said.



