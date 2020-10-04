Teen connected to fatal shooting near Erebus Haunted House arraigned, arrest was made near Indiana border

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the arraignment of 17-year-old Damon Parker Terrelle.

Terrelle was wanted for his connection to a fatal shooting near Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac on Sept. 27.

Authorities say on Saturday, he was apprehended by the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team and the United States Marshals Service in Michigan near the Indiana border. From there, Terrelle was taken to the Oakland County Jail and waited, until he got arraigned that same day.

He is now facing the following charges.

1) Murder- First Degree- Life Felony

2) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony- 2-year Felony

3) Weapons- Carrying Concealed- 5-year-Felony.

Oakland County Judge Robert Morad denied Terrelle’s bond.

Terrelle is a resident of Detroit, and has no previous criminal history.

