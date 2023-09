A teen was arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday on Detroit's west side.

Police said the 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot near Pierson and Elmira streets just before 1:15 a.m.

The victims left the scene and went to the 20800 block of Plymouth, which is a few blocks away. They were then taken to a hospital, where they are in temporary serious condition.

