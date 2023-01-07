Teen injured in shooting outside Oak Park High school after basketball game

A teen is hospitalized, and another is in police custody following a shooting at Oak Park High School.

At 9:10 pm on Friday, Jan. 6, police received several 911 calls from Oak Park High School regarding reports of shots fired in the area following an Oak Park High School varsity basketball game.

Oak Park officers responded and located an Oak Park Schools student who had been shot multiple times. The student was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, police said.

Following the incident, Oak Park officers located the suspect and recovered a handgun. Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation outside the school.

Oak Park High School released the following statement:



"Dear Oak Park Schools Community,

Tonight, following a varsity basketball game, there was a shooting incident outside Oak Park High School involving a NOVA Academy student and individuals who are not students in the Oak Park School District. The student was immediately transported to a local hospital, where the student is currently in stable condition.

Oak Park Public Safety responded swiftly, and the suspects were apprehended without further incident. At this time, there is an ongoing investigation, as we will learn more details about this unfortunate incident, we will maintain transparency in communication with our families and the Oak Park community.

Events like this are difficult and emotionally challenging. If you believe that your child is experiencing a significant amount of difficulty managing their emotions related to this event, please discuss these feelings with them and/or do not hesitate to contact us for support.

Although many high school students appear not to need their parents as much as they did in the early years, they need you more now than ever. With this in mind, our ask of you is that you please closely monitor your child’s texts, social media accounts, phone calls, and emails to further assess their social emotional needs.

As the investigation unfolds, we will continue to update you. If you have any information regarding tonight's incident, please contact Oak Park Public Safety at (248)691-7520."

