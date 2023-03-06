Teen, man shot while riding bicycles in Saginaw

Police are looking for a suspect after two victims were shot while riding bicycles in Saginaw on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old and 20-year-old were riding in the 2300 block of Durand Street around 11:30 p.m. when they were shot. They both suffered life-threatening injuries and are hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Michigan State Police D/Tpr. Patrick Miller, 231-429-8579, Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).