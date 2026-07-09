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Teen on moped hit by car after cruising through stop sign in Detroit

By David Komer
Car crashes
Published July 9, 2026 8:04 AM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 8:04 AM EDT
article

Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

The Brief

    • A teen moped driver is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday night.
    • The 16-year-old drove through a stop sign and collided with a car at Vassar and Outer Drive.
    • The second driver, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old moped driver was hospitalized after a crash on Detroit's west side on Wednesday night.

The backstory:

Detroit police say the teen disregarded a stop sign while going east on Vassar when he collided with a vehicle turning south on Outer Drive at about 9:30 p.m. 

Photos by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.

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