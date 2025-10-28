Teen motorcyclist crashes in Detroit after popping wheelie in front of police troopers

article

A 17-year-old motorcyclist who fled onto the Southfield Freeway after popping a wheelie and revving his engine in front of a Michigan State Police trooper crashed shortly afterward.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers saw a motorcycle stopped in the road in the area of the Southfield Service Drive near Warren in Detroit around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. When the troopers pulled up next to the motorcyclist and asked what he was doing, he told police he was practicing.

While troopers were speaking with that person, another motorcyclist approached police from behind, popped a wheelie, and revved his engine, MSP said. The troopers activated their lights, but the second motorcyclist allegedly went around police and got onto the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway.

Police said the motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle, but lost control and crashed. He then got up and ran back to the service drive. After a short chase, police caught up with the suspect and arrested him.

The teen was treated for minor injuries before being released to his father. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for possible charges.

"One thing we often see with reckless drivers is they are in fact not very good drivers," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Fortunately, he didn’t hurt himself in this crash and will use this incident as a learning experience."