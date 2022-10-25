Teen snow board star from Farmington back after World Cup debut in Switzerland

We've followed Michigan snowboarder Brian Rice from Farmington for some time now, as he's tackled slope after snowy slope, pursuing his dream to compete in the Olympics.

He is one of the top junior snow boarders in the country and he just got back from the World Cup in Switzerland - where the 17-year-old finished higher than any other first-time competitor, ever.

"I placed middle of the field out of about 50 or so riders, and for a first time in a World Cup, that's a pretty big deal, especially for the US and going overseas," he said. "I'm very appreciative and happy about my performance and I can't wait to do it again."

Brian's star continues to rise. He'll be a featured snowboarder in Warren Miller's latest movie, "Daymaker." The Farmington Civic Theatre will premier the movie in a red carpet event on November 12th - a homecoming for Rice.

Brian's involvement follows last year's featured athletes, the National Brotherhood of Skiers. The organization is thrilled Brian will continue to represent diversity on the slopes.

As for Brian, he's more focused than ever. the Olympics are within sight.

Still shot of Brian Rice from Warren Miller's upcoming film 'Daymaker.'



