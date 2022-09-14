Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody

A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said.

Sources said one of the hospitalized teens has a collapsed lung.

"I feel horrible for these parents. I can't even imagine getting a phone call like that about my child. It's really scary," a parent said.

The Fraser Public Schools district said Richards middle school and Fraser High School were under lockdowns from 4:45 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. due to an external police situation. All school events were also canceled.

"My son was at football practice when this happened, and they did, they had to go on lockdown. It's sad, it's really sad. Kids trying to live and have a good time, and then you have stuff like this happening on the side," one parent said.

A man who witnessed the stabbing said he rushed to give the victim CPR.

"I don't want to send my kids to school now after all this. It's just hitting way too close to home," a parent said.

Police said three juveniles are in custody.