Fraser police investigating assault that led to lockdowns at middle, high schools

Fraser police have provided few details about an assault Tuesday that led to a lockdown at several schools.

After speculation that teens were involved in a fight and a possible stabbing, police released a statement saying there was an assault near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon. The department said there was no threat to the public.

The Fraser Public Schools district said the middle and high schools were under lockdowns from 4:45 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. due to an external police situation. All school events were also canceled.

Police are expected to release more details when available.

