Berkley teen starts dog treat business during pandemic

14-year-old Lynnsey Hauger is using her love for dogs to build her business even during the pandemic.

Hauger is the owner of Lubirds Dog treats, which she says she started after COVID forced her to stop her babysitting and get creative.

Hauger says, "It’s really been a positive addition to me because I’ve been able to have something to do, and I think for other people that get the treats, it’s positive for them because everybody loves to spoil their dogs."

She says that she chooses her ingredients carefully and that her dog, Remy approves.

According to Lynnsey, both her parents offer a lot of help when needed.

"My dad will leave around 11 o’clock to get more ingredients if I need more on my lunchtime, I will make more dog treats put them in the oven by the time school ends, mom and I will go deliver the treats, " says Hauger.

Lynnsey says she has already sold hundreds of treats and encourages other young entrepreneurs to go forward with their ideas.

You can support Lynnsey and Lubird's Dog treats here.