Teens arrested after stealing vape pens from Monroe gas station twice in same night

Three teens are in custody after police say they stole thousands of dollars worth of vape pens from a Monroe gas station over the weekend.

Police were called to the Mobil at 919 W. Elm Ave. on Saturday morning on reports of an overnight burglary. Security cameras from the business showed three suspects breaking in and stealing vape pens. They then returned about an hour later and stole more vapes.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects, and all three - two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old from the Monroe area - were arrested. Police said they discovered some of the stolen vapes and evidence linking the teens to the crime. The suspects were taken to the Monroe County Youth Center.

According to police, the gas station owner estimated that the stolen vapes were worth several thousand dollars.