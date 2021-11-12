Teens facing child porn charges for cyberbullying Michigan high school students

Three teens are facing felony charges for using Instagram to cyberbully Michigan high school students.

Two of the teens are from Michigan, while the other is from out of state.

According to police, the teens made fake Instagram accounts in September 2020 and used the accounts to threaten and intimidate students in Wexford County.

The accounts were also used to send sexually explicit photos to the victims and others to humiliate them, police said.

The three teens are charged with distribution of child sexually abusive material, possession of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.