Teens involved in triple shooting while attending boxing match in Detroit

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, around 12 a.m. in the 18600 block of Grand River Avenue, a 17-year-old girl, 19-year-old boy, and a John Doe male were attending a boxing matching when an unknown suspect began shooting.

All three victims were hit and sent to the hospital where they have been listed in tempory serious conditions and John Doe was listed in critical condition.

According to police, the suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.