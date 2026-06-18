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Temperatures dip below average as rains depart Southeast Michigan

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather
Published June 18, 2026 6:38 AM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 6:38 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Cooler and windy weather will dominate Thursday as rain moves out of the region.
    • Southeast Michigan temperatures will hang on either side of 70 degrees, along with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

(FOX 2) - Cooler and windy weather will be today's story. 

Temperatures are hanging on either side of 70 degrees today with a west wind kicking at 10-20 mph with an occasional gust to 30.

A spotty shower is possible but nothing of substance, and we don't add much more on Friday or Saturday either. 

Sunday looks pretty dry too, with rain a possibility by night. Meanwhile, our temperatures settle into the mid 70s this weekend and look to remain there into next week. 

Weather