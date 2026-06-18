Temperatures dip below average as rains depart Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - Cooler and windy weather will be today's story.
Temperatures are hanging on either side of 70 degrees today with a west wind kicking at 10-20 mph with an occasional gust to 30.
A spotty shower is possible but nothing of substance, and we don't add much more on Friday or Saturday either.
Sunday looks pretty dry too, with rain a possibility by night. Meanwhile, our temperatures settle into the mid 70s this weekend and look to remain there into next week.