Temperatures dip below average as rains depart Southeast Michigan

The Brief Cooler and windy weather will dominate Thursday as rain moves out of the region. Southeast Michigan temperatures will hang on either side of 70 degrees, along with wind gusts up to 30 mph.



Cooler and windy weather will be today's story.

Temperatures are hanging on either side of 70 degrees today with a west wind kicking at 10-20 mph with an occasional gust to 30.

A spotty shower is possible but nothing of substance, and we don't add much more on Friday or Saturday either.

Sunday looks pretty dry too, with rain a possibility by night. Meanwhile, our temperatures settle into the mid 70s this weekend and look to remain there into next week.