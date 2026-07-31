The Brief Two road workers were killed when a driver ran into them while they were patching holes on US 127 back in May. The suspect driver has been charged with four felony counts in connection with the deadly collision.



The driver who killed two Michigan road workers while traveling on US 127 in Ingham County in May has been charged with four felony counts.

Tyler Reck, 24, of Dewitt, turned himself into the 55th District Court on July 30 to be formally arraigned.

Michigan Road Workers Killed

The backstory:

In the early afternoon on May 26, Reck was allegedly speeding northbound on the highway when he lost control and struck two men.

The victims, Bruce Wagner, 51, and Steve Spenle, 49, both of Mason, were patching holes on the side of the highway near Holt Road when they were fatally struck.

Drivers are required to move over for workers in work zones, a Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson said after the crash.

"When we’ve got workers on the side of the road, they’ve got a vest and a hard hat. Sometimes a barrier wall and barrels," Diane Cross said. "That is nothing compared to you who is driving and you've got a seatbelt, airbags, thousands of pounds of steel metal glass around you. You’re going to be safe but what about the people on the side of the road? And drivers need to remember that."

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Work zone crash charges

Dig deeper:

Reck was charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death, and two counts of moving violation causing death in a work zone. Each charge is a 15-year felony.

He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He'll be back in court on Aug. 11.