Temperatures heat up with 90 possible for Saturday
FOX 2 - Hi gang, the warm stretch continues through Saturday. There is a chance for a stray thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday.
Most of the weekend will be rain-free. Still no significant cool-down well into next week.
For the rest of Thursday evening, pleasant with increasing clouds after midnight and a low of 66.
Friday: More clouds than sun, warm with a high of 87
Saturday: More clouds than sun… VERY WARM with a stray t-shower chance and a high of 89.
Sunday: Sun and clouds with a stray shower chance and a high of 84
Monday on Labor Day: Partly sunny, very nice with a high near 80.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds with a pleasant high of 81.
ENJOY,
-Luterman