Temperatures heat up with 90 possible for Saturday

Hi gang, the warm stretch continues through Saturday. There is a chance for a stray thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the weekend will be rain-free. Still no significant cool-down well into next week.

For the rest of Thursday evening, pleasant with increasing clouds after midnight and a low of 66.

Friday: More clouds than sun, warm with a high of 87

Saturday: More clouds than sun… VERY WARM with a stray t-shower chance and a high of 89.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with a stray shower chance and a high of 84

Monday on Labor Day: Partly sunny, very nice with a high near 80.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with a pleasant high of 81.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



