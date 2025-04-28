Temperatures soar over seasonal averages in Southeast Michigan Monday

The Brief The week kicks off with a warmer-than-normal temperature stretch, starting with the low 70s on Monday Even warmer temperatures arrive along with some showers on Tuesday Plan on temperatures swinging toward cooler conditions in the second half of the week



A milder start to your day with a warmer finish in the 70s.

In advance of an approaching warm front, temperatures will soar above seasonal values (64) to around 72 today. Winds out of the south help to increase the temperature. Even warmer Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

The rising temperatures set the stage for potentially severe weather Tuesday after 4pm. A cold front will cross the state, displacing the warm air, creating possible storms Tuesday afternoon into early evening. Once the cold front passes, cooler air comes streaming back; temperatures fall to highs Wednesday in the 60s.

Wet weather returns Thursday and Friday with temperatures remaining near seasonal, in the 60s through the weekend.