Michigan leaders decry antisemitism after synagogue attack

A suspect who reportedly rammed a vehicle into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township in an "apparent active shooter" situation is dead, police said.

The attack happened late Thursday morning. Police say there are no injuries, and all people – including the children at the building’s early learning center – have been accounted for. Authorities say the suspect was killed in a shootout with police .

Local, state and federal leaders are speaking out following the attack. Here’s the latest:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the shooting "heartbreaking."

"Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace," Whitmer’s statement on X says. "Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone’s safety. Thank you to law enforcement for their swift action."

Rep. Lisa McClain, who represents Michigan’s 9th District, said her office was "monitoring the situation."

"If you are in the area, please follow any and all instructions from law enforcement," she said on social media. "Avoid the area and stay safe. Our prayers are with those on the ground."

Oakland County David Coulter said the county’s emergency operations team has been activated.

"We are holding the Jewish Community close and will always reiterate that antisemitism has no place in Oakland County. We appreciate the quick action of the West Bloomfield Police Department, Oakland County Sherrif’s Office and all collaborating partners.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II released the following statement:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the attack:

"My heart is with the congregation and community of Temple Israel as law enforcement responds to reports of an active shooter. We are closely monitoring the situation and urge residents to follow the requests of local law enforcement as they work to secure the area and protect lives.

"Antisemitism has no place in Michigan and cannot be tolerated. In moments like these, it’s more important than ever that we come together, stand with our neighbors, confront hate whenever it appears, and build stronger communities."