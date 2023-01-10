Expand / Collapse search

Temps to get chilly by end of week

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

A mild-looking Wednesday is on the way

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, the next storm system comes Thursday with rain showers.  There is a chance for snow showers Thursday evening and overnight before it will turn colder.  

It will be brisk Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rebounding a bit heading into the Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday, Jan. 16..

For the rest of Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and cool with a low of 32.

Wednesday:  Cloudy and a bit milder, with a high of 43.

On Thursday:  Cloudy with some rain showers, a high of 43. Thursday evening there will be a chance for some snow showers as temps get COLDER  - the low will be near 30.

For Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, with a few flurries - and a high of 33.

On Saturday:  Sun and clouds as temps get CHILLY with a high of 33.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, and a high of 37.

Monday: (MLK- Day): Cloudy and a bit milder with a high of 43.

ENJOY,

-Luterman


 