Temps to get chilly by end of week

Hello gang, the next storm system comes Thursday with rain showers. There is a chance for snow showers Thursday evening and overnight before it will turn colder.

It will be brisk Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rebounding a bit heading into the Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday, Jan. 16..

For the rest of Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and cool with a low of 32.

Wednesday: Cloudy and a bit milder, with a high of 43.

On Thursday: Cloudy with some rain showers, a high of 43. Thursday evening there will be a chance for some snow showers as temps get COLDER - the low will be near 30.

For Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, with a few flurries - and a high of 33.

On Saturday: Sun and clouds as temps get CHILLY with a high of 33.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, and a high of 37.

Monday: (MLK- Day): Cloudy and a bit milder with a high of 43.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



