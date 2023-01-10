Temps to get chilly by end of week
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, the next storm system comes Thursday with rain showers. There is a chance for snow showers Thursday evening and overnight before it will turn colder.
It will be brisk Friday and Saturday, with temperatures rebounding a bit heading into the Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday, Jan. 16..
For the rest of Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and cool with a low of 32.
Wednesday: Cloudy and a bit milder, with a high of 43.
On Thursday: Cloudy with some rain showers, a high of 43. Thursday evening there will be a chance for some snow showers as temps get COLDER - the low will be near 30.
For Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, with a few flurries - and a high of 33.
On Saturday: Sun and clouds as temps get CHILLY with a high of 33.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, and a high of 37.
Monday: (MLK- Day): Cloudy and a bit milder with a high of 43.
ENJOY,
-Luterman