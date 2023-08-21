Temps warm up by Thursday, which might be hottest day of summer

More heat and humidity come our way Wednesday and Thursday this week. Thursday could be the HOTTEST day this summer season.

But after that, more comfortable weather is in the forecast for the weekend.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, partly cloudy and less humid with a low of 63.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun, pleasant and a high of 79.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a chance for thunderstorms and a high of 85.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid with a high of 93.

Friday: Partly sunny and not as hot with a high of 83.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, mild and a high of 75.

Sunday: Lots of sun, very nice with a high of 74.

ENJOY,

Luterman



