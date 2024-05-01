Tequila Fest, Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Tequila, tacos, and more – here's what's going on this weekend in Metro Detroit:

Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival

Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5

Mezcal Ferndale

This celebration outside Mezcal Ferndale will feature food, drinks, vendors, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling, a children's area, and more.

The event is free. Learn more.

(Photo: Mezcal Mexican Bar & Kitchen)

Royal Oak Tequila Fest

Saturday, May 4 from 6-10 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

More than 100 tequilas will be available to sample. There will also be live entertainment and food trucks.

Both general admission and VIP ticket options are available.

Get tickets.

Sturgeon Day

Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

William G. Milliken State Park in Detroit

See Lake Sturgeon up close and learn about them during Sturgeon Day.

This event features fun for the whole family, and is free. Learn more.

Day Out With Thomas

Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5

Greenfield Village in Dearborn

Take a ride on Thomas the Tank Engine and enjoy other fun like games, live music, bubble-blowing zones, and more.

This event will also be held May 11-12 and 18-19.

Get tickets.

The Warren Concert Band Spring Concert

Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m.

Warren Woods Middle School Auditorium

The Warren Concert Band is celebrating its 52nd anniversary this year. Catch the band live during its spring concert.

Tickets are $10, with discounts for children and students.

Get tickets.