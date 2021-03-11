Expand / Collapse search

Tesla t-bones semi-truck in Detroit, gets wedged under trailer

By Jack Nissen
DETROIT - Two individuals were injured after the vehicle they were in T-boned a semi-truck in Detroit.

A Tesla sedan became wedged under a tractor-trailer after driving through an intersection and crashing.

A man and a woman driving in the area of Waterman and Fort Street crashed into the side of a trailer in the intersection early Thursday morning.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. when an unknown man and woman driving in a Tesla sedan collided with the semi-truck, getting wedged underneath the trailer.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken by medics to a local hospital. The passenger is listed in critical condition while the driver's status is unknown at the moment.

The semi-truck driver was unharmed.

Detroit police are investigating the incident and ask if anyone has any knowledge about the incident to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at (313)-596,2260