Test track crash in Auburn Hills that catastrophically injured children now part of lawsuit

The Brief A violent crash during a test drive at an Auburn Hills track left two kids with severe injuries The demonstration took place in July 2023 and was part of a STEM-related summer camp where elementary kids could observe the test driving Lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the victims, alleging gross negligence against the track's operator, Continental, Ford, a local nonprofit, and the driver



A violent crash at a test track in Auburn Hills that led to two kids being catastrophically injured is now the premise of a lawsuit against the test track's operator, Ford, a Detroit-based nonprofit, and the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.

The carnage unfolded at a July event in 2023, where kids interested in the STEM field were invited to observe a vehicle demonstration during a summer camp.

The episode happened after the driver of a vehicle lost control after accelerating out of a turn in front of children who were watching from behind a guardrail. After losing control, they plowed into the barrier and struck many of the onlookers.

The victim's injuries range from skull fractures and brain damage, to broken bones and tinnitus.

The organizers of the event have since been named in civil lawsuits filed in Oakland County Circuit Court, alleging the parties were guilty of negligence. Two of the suits were filed on behalf of the kids, while the third comes from the father of one of the victims.

"Our children should be able to go on field trips without the parents having to worry that they will be placed next to a high-speed test car and run over. And that’s what happened here," Attorney Jon Marko said in a statement. "No one involved in hosting or promoting this demonstration took the simplest steps to keep the kids there safe."

The parties named in the lawsuit include Continental Automotive Systems, which operated the test track, and the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), which helps organize STEM-related events for young people interested in pursuing the field.

The scene of the crash at the test track owned by Continental. Photo via civil lawsuit.

Linus Gugino, who test drove the vehicle that crashed, was also named in the suit, as well as Ford Motor Co., which loaned the vehicle to Continental for the event.

FOX 2 has reached out to all parties listed in the lawsuit for comment. Ford declined to comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit outlines nine counts, ranging from various forms of liability, as well as negligence for failing to properly train and supervise employees.

The plaintiffs requested a judgment determined by a jury that is "just and fair to fully compensate for their damages."