Texas man accused of killing employees at Star Auto Sales in Shelby Township over car sale dispute

The Brief A Texas man who had a dispute over a vehicle sale at a business in Shelby Township allegedly killed two employees. Authorities said the murders happened during a robbery. Terrance Sandles is now facing numerous felony charges.



A dispute over a vehicle sale at Star Auto Sales in Shelby Township allegedly led to a Texas man murdering two employees inside the business last week.

On Friday, another employee went to the business on Ryan Road and found Marvan Batoo, 40, of Shelby Township, and Ghaith Baban, 48, of Clinton Township, dead from gunshot wounds. That employee called police to report the murders, and also told authorities that a customer, Terrance Jermaine Sandles, 46, of Houston, recently had a dispute with the business over a vehicle sale.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Sandles was allegedly robbing the business when he shot and killed Batoo and Baban.

"The allegations in this matter are horrifying. My office will seek justice on behalf of the victims and our thoughts are with the families who have suffered this terrible loss," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Dig deeper:

The vehicle at the center of the dispute was used to identify Sandles, who was arrested over the weekend at a hotel in Romulus.

The prosecutor's office said authorities found evidence linking Sandles to the crime, as well as a large amount of cocaine.

What's next:

Sandles has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, delivering or manufacturing a controlled substance, and several weapons offenses. He is charged as a habitual offender.

He was remanded to the Macomb County Jail, where he will remain until his next court hearing on Nov. 24.