Texas man identified behind threats toward Dearborn Heights mosque

The Brief A Dearborn Heights mosque was the target of more threats made against faith-based organizations. Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case.



Dearborn Heights police are investigating threats made against a mosque located in the city after someone called the Islamic Institute of America.

Police have since identified a person of interest from out of state who allegedly made calls to the mosque.

Big picture view:

Only days after a church in Grand Blanc Township was targeted in an act of violence, another religious institution further south in Metro Detroit was the focus of more threats.

"A lot of it was Islamophobia. An individual who doesn't live in our community called here to the mosque and made some threats about maybe burning down the city of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, a lot of Islamophobia threats that were on audio recording," said Dearborn Heights Police chief Ahmed Haidar.

Police deemed the threat credible, prompting an investigation as well as patrols nearby.

"We had scout cars respond to the location, document the police report, we made contact with our federal partners," said Haidar.

The chief wasn't sure what sparked the threats, but law enforcement know the suspect lives in Texas.

Local perspective:

Despite the threat, those who attend the mosque say they won't let the scare tactics prevent them from practicing their faith.

"I'm not really worried about it. Whatever happens happen," said Ahmed Alkzar, who worships at the Islamic Institute of America.

"A lot of people do this to strike fear into the people so they won’t exercise their freedom of assembly," said Mustafa Alhark, who also worships there.

Dig deeper:

A week earlier, a mosque in neighboring Dearborn was also targeted by threats.

They originated from a man out of Lynchburg, Virginia. The suspect, identified as Macin Horstemeyer, is now in police custody. He had told police he wanted to use a firearm against the mosque.

"I know there’s been a lot of threats toward the mosque lately last couple of weeks and not just here in Dearborn Heights, but the City of Dearborn," said Haidar.

There are no additional security and police patrols at the faith centers.

"That’s why we want to step up our patrol and make sure that everybody, not just in the City of Dearborn Heights, but in the state of Michigan knows that we are around all of our places of worship," said Haidar.