Texas primary 2022: What to know as 1st midterm election kicks off

Texans head to the polls on Tuesday as the Lone Star State kicks off the 2022 midterm election season, picking their nominees for governor, attorney general, congressional seats and more.

With the next state primaries not coming until May, Texas will be far ahead in offering the first glimpse of just how far to the right the Republican Party will shift in a state where many in the party have already tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump. It will also preview what messages are sticking for Democrats.

Texas governor’s race

Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appears well-positioned to secure his party's nomination for another term after Tuesday's voting. Starting the campaign with more than $50 million, he has built hard-line positions on guns, immigration and abortion. Despite primary challengers, Abbott is expected to prevail and take on likely Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke in the fall.

Abbott, who has served as Texas governor since 2015, built up a bankroll of money before O’Rourke even entered the race last November — and experts say Beto is unlikely to catch up financially and faces uphill odds.

"The difficulty for Beto O'Rourke is giving Democrats hope that he can actually be victorious," Mark P. Jones, a fellow in political science at the Baker Institute, told FOX 4 Dallas in a Feb. 15 interview.

Texas attorney general’s race

Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking to survive a Republican primary challenge. Paxton, seeking his third term in office, led a failed lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election and has been dogged by securities fraud charges and an FBI investigation into corruption allegations. He has broadly denied wrongdoing.

Paxton carries Trump’s endorsement and has become one of the nation’s most prominent state attorneys general by bringing cases against the Biden administration and Big Tech. His challengers, including Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, are running on a message of restoring order to an office that has experienced upheaval under Paxton.

Bush, a son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and a grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, has spent the final days of the race expressing confidence that he will force a May runoff. He’s the only member of the Bush family still in public office.

Texas Congressional races

Meanwhile, nine-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is hoping to avoid becoming the first Democratic member of Congress to lose a primary this year. He's facing a much-watched challenge from progressive rival Jessica Cisneros and contending with the fallout of a recent FBI raid on his home. Cuellar has denied any wrongdoing.

Republican Rep. Van Taylor is seen as vulnerable in his GOP-dominant district for criticizing the Jan. 6 insurrection and voting to certify Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. His predicament shows how the GOP has diminished the gravity of the Capitol attack and the political mood in the state.

FILE - A person exits after casting their ballot at the Moody Community Center on Feb. 24, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

This year’s primary season comes at a pivotal moment in American life.

The U.S. is steadily moving out of the deepest lows of a pandemic that has raged for nearly two years. But that's tempered by inflation reaching a decades-high level and a burgeoning war in Europe. And there are persistent questions about the country's commitment to basic democratic principles after many GOP leaders have tied themselves to Trump's widely discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen — a phenomenon especially acute in Texas.

"There really isn’t a candidate on the Republican side who is someone who is standing up for the rule of law and supporting the fact that the 2020 election was free and fair and accurate," Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey who is critical of Trump, told the Associated Press. Whitman is also the co-chair of States United Democracy Center, a nonprofit that works to safeguard elections.

Overall, Republicans are betting that Tuesday will be the first step toward them easily retaking Congress in November, pointing to President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, spiking inflation and the anger about the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

What will voting in Texas be like?

Primary turnout is typically low in Texas, and this year so far has been no exception: Early voting has hovered in the low single digits among the state’s 17 million registered voters.

But this primary is also the first test of a GOP-engineered election overhaul that Texas Republicans muscled through the state Capitol last year. At least 17 other states this year will also hold elections under tougher rules, some driven by Trump’s unfounded claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The rushed rollout of new rules for Texas’ early primary has led to thousands of mail ballot applications and actual ballots getting returned for not including new identification requirements.

Secretary of State John Scott has said voters are still learning the rules and expects Texas’ later elections to run smoother. But local officials are worried that the issues could result in some voters not casting a ballot.

RELATED: How to vote in the 2022 Texas primary election

When are the 2022 midterm elections for other states?

Twelve states will hold primaries in May, and June will be the busiest month with 18 states holding elections.

There’s a lot at stake during the 2022 midterm elections throughout the country. Both chambers of Congress and dozens of governorships and state offices are up for grabs, effectively putting the direction of the country at a crossroads.

Click here to see the full 2022 primary calendar, which states have gubernatorial, Senate and House seat elections, and more.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press, Austin Williams and FOX 7 Austin contributed.