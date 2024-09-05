Recipe: Thai red curry sauce
(FOX 2) - Chef Johnny Prepolec of Alchemi in Royal Oak prepared Thai red curry sauce at the FOX 2 cooking school.
This sauce will be served with butter poached wild blue catfish and curried lentils at the Strolling ‘Forest to Table’ dinner, which will take place September 14 at the Johnson Nature Center in Bloomfield Hills.
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. Red curry paste
- 16 oz. Coconut milk
- Juice from 1 lime (if lime is really dry use 2)
- 1/2 Tbsp. fish sauce
- 1/16 cup sugar
- Salt and Sugar to taste
Directions:
- Heat pan over high heat.
- Place red curry paste in pan and stir to keep from burning for 1 minute.
- Add coconut cream and stir into paste thoroughly.
- Let cook for 3 minutes.
- Add rest of coconut milk, lime juice, and fish sauce.
- Bring to a simmer and simmer for 30 minute.
- Season with salt and sugar to bring out flavor and balance.