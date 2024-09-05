Recipe: Thai red curry sauce

Chef Johnny Prepolec of Alchemi in Royal Oak prepared Thai red curry sauce at the FOX 2 cooking school.

This sauce will be served with butter poached wild blue catfish and curried lentils at the Strolling ‘Forest to Table’ dinner, which will take place September 14 at the Johnson Nature Center in Bloomfield Hills.

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp. Red curry paste

16 oz. Coconut milk

Juice from 1 lime (if lime is really dry use 2)

1/2 Tbsp. fish sauce

1/16 cup sugar

Salt and Sugar to taste

Directions: