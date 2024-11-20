Thanks to $100,000 in donations, the Howell Nature Center rehab clinic is reopening

After the Howell Nature Center fell on hard times and had to close its rehabilitation clinic, the community stepped up to help in a huge way.

Last month, the center that helps rehab injured and orphaned wildlife was forced to close due to money issues caused by the rising cost of food, medicine, and utilities. Typically, the center helps about 300 animals, but it has only cared for around 30 since the closure.

When the community learned about the struggles the Howell Nature Center was facing, many people opened their checkbooks to help. With the assistance of just over 1,000 donors, the center has exceeded its goal to raise $100,000, and the clinic will reopen later this week. Those donations came from all over Michigan, with some money coming from as far as Florida.

"When they (staff) went out to the mailbox to retrieve our mail there were over 40 checks in the mail yesterday alone," said Tina Bruce, the CEO of the nature center. "I did not anticipate by any stretch of the imagination that the rally would be this quick or this enormous."

Along with reopening the clinic to serve more animals, the center will be able to rehire some of the staff it was forced to let go.

"I am so excited for the nature center," Bruce said.

And even after reaching the goal, the community continues to rally behind the nature center. For example, Quartz and Company will donate 10% of sales from Friday and Saturday.