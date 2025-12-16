The thaw continues as temps get milder

Our THAW continues through Thursday. Some wet weather is likely Thursday as temps top out in the middle 40s.

We could see some icy spots early Friday morning as colder air returns. The weekend is quiet and cool.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold with a low of 29.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder with a high of 39.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers. Breezy and milder with a high of 46.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery and colder with snow flurries and a high near 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 39.

Sunday: Sun and clouds but CHILLY with a high of 32.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high of 33.

ENJOY,

-Luterman