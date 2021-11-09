The 2021 Buy Michigan Now Gift Guide is here -- support local businesses this holiday season

article

Support Michigan businesses when doing your holiday shopping this year.

The Buy Michigan Now Gift Guide aims to encourage shoppers to spend their money at local businesses to help rejuvenate the state's economy.

"Most of us can’t do much to cure a disease, but there is something each of us can do to help cure the negative effects of a pandemic," said Buy Michigan Now founder Lisa Diggs. "Buying locally has never been more important, and with tools like our gift guide, we aim to make it easy as well."

This year's guide includes more than 200 gift ideas made in The Mitten.

The guide is divided into 24 categories: Aromatherapy, Baby Gifts, Beauty Products, Detroit Pride, Experiences, Family Fun, Famous Local Flavors, For Foodies, For Her, For Him, For the Bar, For the Home, Gift Sets, Jewelry, Michigan Love, Ornaments, Pet Products, Stocking Stuffers, Sweet Treats, and Yooper Spirit.

It is also searchable to help you find the perfect gifts.

The 15th annual guide is presented by French's Flowers in Livonia.

"At French’s we are all about making occasions special, and realize that the right gift can be just as important as the right flowers," said owner Leigh Pistolesi. "With the gift guide, we are especially proud to be helping our fellow small businesses across the state through what has been a really rough year."

Check out the gift guide here.