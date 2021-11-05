12 Days of Milkshake Stout -- Rochester Mills' limited holiday beer pack is back

article

Colder weather means it's stout season. It also means that the limited Rochester Mills 12 Days of Milkshake Stout pack is back.

This year's pack went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the taproom in Auburn Hills and11:30 a.m. at the pub in downtown Rochester. The beer is expected to sell out, so customers will be limited to four packs.

It is headed to store shelves soon and will be on tap at some bars and restaurants. Check Facebook for availability updates.

It features 12 different 16-ounce cans of stouts:

New

– Raspberry

– Oatmeal Raisin

– Cookies & Cream

Imperial Milkshake Stouts

– Hazelnut Coffee

– Toasted Marshmallow

– White Russian

Returning from last year

– Michigan Maple

– Peanut Buttercup

Returning from previous years

– Blueberry Pancake

– Chocolate Cheesecake

– Udder Enjoymint

– Triple Layer Decadence

