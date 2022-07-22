The Ann Arbor Art Fair, one of the largest in the country, returns this weekend

The annual Ann Arbor Art Fair is happening from Thursday, July 2t until this Saturday, July 23.This year, there are about 1,000 artist participating and the festival is 30 city blocks long in Downtown Ann Arbor.

This fair is one of the largest in the nation, it is composed of three independent nonprofit art fairs, including" The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair", the "Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair", and the "Ann Arbor Street Art Fair".

The festival will be running from Thursday, July 21 starting at 10 am- 9pm, Friday, July 22 10am-9am, and Saturday, July 23 10am-8pm. The beginning of the art fair is East Washington Street and East Liberty and continues until South University and Forest Street.