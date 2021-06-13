The Art of Fire, Clay, Glass, and Metal show returns to Royal Oak

After skipping last year because of COVID-19, the Royal Oak Art of Fire: Clay, Glass, and Metal Show returns.

The show has taken place for 26 years, and organizers say this is the Nations' only show dedicated to this type of work.

The show features juried clay, glass, and metal artists from across the country showcasing their fantastic work.

"We've decided to relocate the show to the parking lot at 6th and Main, in the heart of Royal Oak’s lively downtown. We believe this will be a great opportunity for folks to get out in a safe environment, enjoy beautiful art from across the country and have a great time outdoors, " said Shelly Kemp, Executive Director of the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce.

The Art of Fire: Clay • Glass • Metal Show Information

